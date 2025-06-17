Japan calls on Israel, Iran to show restraint amid escalating conflict

Japan called Monday on Israel and Iran to "exercise maximum restraint" amid an escalating conflict between the two countries, according to a statement by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya "expressed deep concern about the current exchange of attacks" during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

He stressed the importance of avoiding any actions that could worsen the situation, saying that "Japan urges all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint."

In response, Araghchi outlined Iran's stance and its ongoing efforts.

Iwaya requested Iran's cooperation in ensuring the safety of Japanese citizens, to which Araghchi assured full support.

The two ministers agreed to maintain close communication at all levels between Japan and Iran to promote regional peace and stability.

On Friday, Japan condemned Israeli military attacks on Iran, calling them "totally intolerable" and "extremely regrettable" amid escalating violence across the region.

"Any actions that could further escalate the situation must be refrained from," said Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since then.

Iran said at least 224 people have been killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.