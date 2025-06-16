GERMANYS MERZ REJECTS PUTIN AS MEDIATOR BETWEEN ISRAEL AND IRAN

News World Germany's Merz rejects Putin as mediator between Israel and Iran

Germany's Merz rejects Putin as mediator between Israel and Iran

"Personally, I don't see the Russian president playing a mediating role in this conflict," said Merz, shortly before the Group of Seven (G7) summit opened in the Canadian mountain resort of Kananaskis.

DPA WORLD Published June 16,2025 Subscribe

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday rejected the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin acting as a mediator in the conflict between Israel and Iran.



"Personally, I don't see the Russian president playing a mediating role in this conflict," said Merz, shortly before the Group of Seven (G7) summit opened in the Canadian mountain resort of Kananaskis.



Putin should instead focus on ending his war in Ukraine, the chancellor argued.



"If Putin ends this war, then he will have done what is necessary and right in the theatre of the world that is currently one of our greatest grievances. I would very much welcome that."



According to the Kremlin, Putin offered to mediate in the escalating conflict during a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Saturday.



Russia has close relations with Tehran, which has supplied masses of drones for the Russian war in Ukraine.



Trump later told broadcaster ABC that he "would be open" to Putin's involvement in ending the conflict.



Merz was echoing comments made by Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Monday during a stopover in Cyprus after a visit to the Middle East.



At a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos in the port city of Larnaca, Wadephul said he does not believe "there is a lack of people or states willing to mediate, but rather a lack of willingness on both sides to seek negotiations."











