IRANS UN ENVOY CALLS ON SECURITY COUNCIL TO ACT NOW AMID ISRAELI ATTACKS

Iran's UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani on Monday urged the UN Security Council to immediately condemn Israel's attacks on Iran and hold both the "aggressor and their enablers" accountable.

"Israel has committed a blatant act of aggression against the sovereign and territorial integrity of Iran," Iravani said during a news conference at UN headquarters in New York, describing it as a "serious violation of the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law."

He condemned the latest Israeli strike on Iran's state news agency office during a live broadcast, calling it "an appalling attack, constituting a blatant war crime and a direct assault on press freedom."

"This aggression came just as the sixth round of nuclear negotiation was about to resume in Muscat yesterday," Iravani noted, adding that Iran had brought "a new proposal aimed at bridging differences" while the US responded "in bad faith."

Denouncing the US for backing Israel militarily and politically, he said: "Without the US, weapons, intelligence, and political backing, this attack could not have happened. The US will share responsibility for this unlawful act."

"Iran warns that any country assisting Israeli aggression will share legal responsibility for the consequences," he said.

He stressed that Iran "will not hesitate to defend our people, our territory, and our sovereignty," as he asserted that, unlike Israel, "Iran respects international humanitarian law. We did not target civilians."

"Iran has not attacked Israel. Iran has not started any war," he added, rejecting what he called a "false" existential threat narrative used to justify Israeli aggression.

Iravani urged the Security Council to "act now," demanding that it "condemn this aggression, stop the aggressor, and defend the Charter."

"It's silence and indifference undermine its credibility and the foundation of the UN," he said, adding that his country "will continue to act within the framework of international law."

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said that at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

Iran, for its part, said that at least 224 people have been killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.