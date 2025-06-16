Erdoğan: Türkiye ready to be facilitator to ease regional tensions as Iran-Israel conflict escalates

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday that Türkiye is ready to do "whatever is necessary", including assuming the role of facilitator, to ease regional tensions as the conflict between Israel and Iran escalates.



At a press conference, Erdoğan warned that Israeli attacks on Iran are not solely an Iranian concern and will have broader repercussions across the Middle East.



From the very beginning, Türkiye has advocated for discussions on Iran's nuclear program to take place at the negotiating table, and this is still the same stance today, Erdoğan said in a statement.



President Erdoğan said Türkiye has been making intense diplomatic efforts, both personally and through the Foreign Minister, to halt clashes in the Israel-Iran conflict.



"We have clearly informed our counterparts that Türkiye is ready to do whatever is required of us (on the Iran-Israel conflict), including facilitation," the president said.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Israel's attack, launched under the pretense of targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, has far-reaching, insidious aims, Erdoğan added.



"With every act of oppression, every drop of bloodshed, and every crime against humanity, Israel is gradually jeopardizing its own existence and nation's future," he added.



"Every step taken in our region without considering realities leads to further disasters. These disasters usually result in the downfall of tyrants," warned the Turkish leader.



Israel, "which destroyed Gaza and bullies the region," might realize its mistake too late, he urged.



Touching upon the advancement of Türkiye's defense industry, Erdoğan said that in light of the latest developments, Ankara is making production plans to bring its short- and long-range missile stocks to the level of deterrence.



"In short order, we'll have a defense capacity that no one will dare challenge," he announced.









