Trump says it was a mistake to throw Russia out of G8
While attending the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump called Russia's previous expulsion from the group a "very big mistake" and stated he would be open to China joining the forum of leading industrialized nations.
