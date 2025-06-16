 Contact Us
News World Trump says it was a mistake to throw Russia out of G8

Trump says it was a mistake to throw Russia out of G8

While attending the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump called Russia's previous expulsion from the group a "very big mistake" and stated he would be open to China joining the forum of leading industrialized nations.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 16,2025
Subscribe
TRUMP SAYS IT WAS A MISTAKE TO THROW RUSSIA OUT OF G8

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that it was a mistake to throw Russia out of the G8 and that he wouldn't mind China joining the G7, in comments he made while attending the Group of Seven summit in Canada.