GERMANY DOESNT EXPECT US PARTICIPATION IN ISRAEL-IRAN WAR: FOREIGN MINISTER

Germany doesn't expect US involvement in the Israel-Iran war, and Berlin is working with European partners for a diplomatic solution to the conflict, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday.

"The United States made clear from the beginning that they would not participate in this war. That was the very first statement from colleague Marco Rubio," Wadephul said in an interview with public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk radio.

When asked about the Israeli government's recent request for the US to join its military campaign against Iran, Wadephul emphasized that this decision rests solely with the Trump administration, not the Netanyahu government.

"The position of the United States is very clear in all declarations and actions. I have no indication whatsoever that the United States has any interest in participating in this. By the way, neither does anyone else," he said.

Wadephul reiterated Berlin's stance that Iran's nuclear program and ballistic missiles threaten not only Israel and the region, but also Europe. He said the United Kingdom, France, and Germany are pursuing talks with Iranian officials to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

"We've seen a program in Iran involving ballistic missiles. And they have a very long range and could possibly also be equipped with nuclear weapons. This could not only affect and unsettle Israel and the region, but also Europe," Wadephul said.

"If Iran is seriously prepared to give up such targets and weapons, then there's a good chance of reaching an agreement. And that's why we are calling on Tehran to clearly demonstrate now that this is something they would do," he added.