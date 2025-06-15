Trump says Iran would face US might 'at levels never seen before' if it attacks US

 Contact Us
Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday that it would experience "the full strength" of the US military if it attacks the United States, reiterating that Washington "had nothing to do" with Israel's strikes on Tehran's nuclear and intelligence facilities. Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that the U.S. had nothing to do with an attack on Iran overnight and that "we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!"

Published June 15,2025
President Donald Trump said early on Sunday that if Iran attacks the United States in any way, it would face the might of the U.S. military "at levels never seen before."

"The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before," he said

He added that "we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!"

Despite the threats, Trump suggested peaceful resolution remained possible, saying: "However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!"

The statement comes as tensions escalate following Friday's Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities that killed several military commanders and scientists.

Iran responded with ballistic missile attacks targeting Israeli territory, causing casualties and property damage.

Meanwhile, Oman's foreign minister confirmed the cancellation of Sunday's sixth round of Iran-US nuclear talks scheduled in Muscat.