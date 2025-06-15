Trump says Iran would face US might 'at levels never seen before' if it attacks US

President Donald Trump said early on Sunday that if Iran attacks the United States in any way, it would face the might of the U.S. military "at levels never seen before."



"The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before," he said



He added that "we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!"



Despite the threats, Trump suggested peaceful resolution remained possible, saying: "However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!"



The statement comes as tensions escalate following Friday's Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities that killed several military commanders and scientists.



Iran responded with ballistic missile attacks targeting Israeli territory, causing casualties and property damage.



Meanwhile, Oman's foreign minister confirmed the cancellation of Sunday's sixth round of Iran-US nuclear talks scheduled in Muscat.







