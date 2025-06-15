PSG thrash Atletico Madrid 4-0 to kick off Club World Cup campaign

Champions League winners Paris St Germain beat fellow European heavyweights Atletico Madrid 4-0 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Sunday to get their Club World Cup campaign off to a winning start.

PSG landed the first blow when Fabian Ruiz fired home from distance in the 19th minute as they showed no signs of rust in their first match since trouncing Inter Milan 5-0 to win their first Champions League title last month.

PSG doubled their advantage just before halftime when an Antoine Griezmann miss led to a counter-attack that ended with Vitinha firing home under sunny skies in Southern California.

The LaLiga side appeared to have pulled one back when Julian Alvarez found the net in the 57th minute but it was overturned after a VAR review determined Koke had fouled Desire Doue in the leadup to the strike.

Substitute Senny Mayulu added a third goal for PSG in the 87th minute to end any hopes of an Atletico Madrid comeback, while Lee Kang-in fired home a stoppage-time penalty to round off the scoring.









