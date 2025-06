Macron says Greenland is not to be sold, nor taken

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday pledged his support for Greenland, saying the Arctic island was not for sale, and not to be taken over amid threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to do just that.

Macron said Greenland was threatened by "predatory ambition," and its situation should be a wakeup call for all Europeans. Greenland is a self-governing part of Denmark with the right to declare independence.