Latin American nations condemn Israel’s strikes on Iran, urge restraint

As tensions soar between Israel and Iran following a series of Israeli airstrikes, a growing number of Latin American leaders have issued strong statements either condemning the attacks or calling for restraint and diplomacy.

Since early Friday, Israel has launched a series of strikes against Iranian territory, targeting nuclear and missile facilities and killing senior military figures and scientists. Iran responded with ballistic missiles targeting several areas across Israel.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned Israel's recent airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and military sites, expressing firm solidarity with Tehran.

Speaking to state television VTV, the Venezuelan leader also affirmed his country's solidarity with Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and all Muslim and Arab peoples.

Maduro also criticized international silence over Israel's genocidal attacks on Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and called for stopping Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions.

He argued that Israel has been armed and funded with money, aircraft and missiles "to kill thousands of children, women, men and elderly people."

Meanwhile, Colombia and Mexico also called for restraint and respect for international law.

According to the El Espectador newspaper, the Colombian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's attacks and stressed the need for both sides to honor humanitarian norms.

"We express our concern over the potential impact of recent military developments between Israel and Iran on regional stability and international security," the ministry stated.

Mexico echoed similar concerns, with President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasizing her nation's commitment to peace.

"Mexico will always continue to support peace in the broadest sense," she said.

A statement from Mexico's Foreign Ministry urged both nations to keep diplomatic channels open and to choose diplomacy over military confrontation.

"Choosing dialogue and diplomacy over military options is Mexico's peaceful aspiration," it read, while also warning against actions that endanger civilians.

Bolivian President Luis Arce, in a statement on X, denounced the June 13 Israeli airstrikes as "a provocation" and extended solidarity to the Iranian people.

"We strongly condemn Israel's airstrike on the Islamic Republic of Iran. Reports indicate the attack in Tehran killed multiple civilians, including two nuclear scientists and senior military officials," Arce said.

He also warned that the strikes threaten further instability in the region.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel also slammed Israeli attacks, saying: "We strongly denounce Israel's attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran, for irresponsibly escalating tensions in the Middle East and putting regional and international peace at risk."

"We call for an end to this barbarity and demand respect for international law," he wrote on X.