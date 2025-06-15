ISRAELS OIL REFINERIES SAYS PIPELINES, TRANSMISSION LINES IN HAIFA DAMAGED IN STRIKES BY IRAN

Israel's Oil Refineries says pipelines, transmission lines in Haifa damaged in strikes by Iran

Israel's Oil Refineries said its pipelines and transmission lines in Haifa had been damaged by missile strikes by Iran, according to a regulatory filing to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

It said that no injuries or casualties were reported at the sites, with refining facilities continuing to operate despite a shutdown of some downstream operations.

It said it is examining the impact of the damage on its operations and implications on its financial results.

Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, on Friday, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes within hours.

Israeli authorities said that at least 10 people were killed and 200 others injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.





