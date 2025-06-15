Israel says it struck Iranian refueling aircraft at Mashhad airport

Israel said on Sunday evening that it struck an Iranian refueling aircraft on the ground at Mashhad airport in northeastern Iran, approximately 2,300 km from Israel, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

"The Air Force struck an Iranian refueling aircraft at the airport in the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran," the daily said, citing an Israeli army statement.

This is the furthest strike since the beginning of the operation - approximately 2,300 kilometers from Israel, and the first against Iranian aircraft on the ground, it said.

Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, early Friday, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes. Israel has expanded attacks to include Iran's oil and gas industry as well.

Israeli authorities said at least 13 people were killed and more than 370 others injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

According to Iran, at least 78 were killed on the first day of the Israeli assault, and scores, including children, were killed on the second.