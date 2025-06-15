Iran says ready to end attacks if Israel stops assault

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Iran is ready to halt its attacks on Israel if Tel Aviv ends its assault on Tehran.

Speaking to foreign ambassadors in Tehran, Araghchi emphasized that the war was "imposed" on Tehran and that Iran was left with no choice but to respond.

"Our defense is fully legitimate and will be carried out with strength, solely in response to aggression," he said.

"If the attacks cease, Iran's retaliatory actions will also end."

Tensions have sharply escalated between Iran and Israel following coordinated Israeli airstrikes on multiple sites across Tehran, including military and nuclear facilities, on Friday, prompting Iran to launch retaliatory strikes within hours.

On Saturday night, Iran initiated a second wave of its operation, dubbed True Promise III, targeting primarily economic and industrial facilities in the Israeli port city of Haifa. In parallel, Israeli strikes hit the defense ministry and oil depots in Tehran.

Iran said that 78 people were killed on the first day of the Israeli assault, and scores, including children, were killed on the second.

The flare-up in hostilities led to the suspension of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US, which had been mediated by Oman. The sixth round of talks had been scheduled for Sunday in Muscat.