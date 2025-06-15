3 killed in mudslide caused by Typhoon Wutip in southern China

At least three people were killed on Sunday due to a mudslide caused by Typhoon Wutip that hit southern China, according to state-run media.

The incident occurred in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region after Typhoon Wutip swept across the region and brought downpours, CCTV News reported.

Typhoon Wutip, the first typhoon of this year, made a landfall on Friday evening in Dongfang City in China's island province of Hainan.

On Saturday, it made its second landfall in Leizhou City, Guangdong Province, located just north of Hainan, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Chinese State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters warned that Typhoon Wutip could trigger sustained, widespread, and intense winds and rainfall, significantly increasing the risk of disasters.

The Emergency Management Ministry has also deployed rescue teams in southern Chinese provinces to respond to potential disasters, while the Water Resources Ministry has activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Zhejiang province on China's eastern coast.