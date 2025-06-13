US helping Israel intercept Iranian missiles, Axios reports

Iranian missiles passed through the airspace of the Gaza Strip before striking targets inside Israel, 13 June 2025. (EPA Photo)

Iran launched a retaliatory attack on Israel Friday night and the US is helping to intercept the missiles, Axios reported, citing an Israeli official and a senior US official.

The Pentagon, approached by Anadolu, declined to comment.

Iran launched the counterattack dubbed "Operation True Promise III," launching missiles at several targets in Israel. At least 15 people had been confirmed wounded, according to Haaretz newspaper.

Israeli forces attacked Iran in the early hours of Friday, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing top military commanders and scientists. Iran had vowed a harsh response.






























