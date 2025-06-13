Azerbaijan Airlines cancels flights to Tel Aviv, Dubai, Tehran

Azerbaijan Airlines on Friday cancelled several scheduled flights to Tel Aviv, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, and Iran's capital Tehran through Saturday due to recent developments in the Middle East and the closure of airspace in multiple countries for security reasons, the carrier announced.

The affected flights include service connecting the Azerbaijani capital Baku to Tel Aviv through Saturday, Baku-Dubai service on Friday, and Baku-Tehran service on Friday.

"Flight safety remains Azerbaijan Airlines' top priority," the air carrier said in a statement on X.

Passengers seeking more information were advised to contact the airline's call center.

The recent escalation of regional tensions has prompted several airlines to adjust flight routes or suspend operations in parts of the Middle East.

Israel launched a sweeping military operation against Iran early Friday, with strikes targeting its nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities, Israeli Army Radio reported.

Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency and closed its airspace, diverting all flights to other countries, Hebrew-language media reported.

A total of 200 Israeli planes struck Iran in its attack, the Israeli army said.

In response, Iran launched over 100 drones towards Israel, with interception efforts ongoing, a spokesman added.





