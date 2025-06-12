Plane crashes in western India’s Gujarat after takeoff

A plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in India's western state of Gujarat on Thursday, police confirmed.

The crash occurred in the Meghaninagar area, according to a report by the Press Trust of India, citing local authorities.

Multiple ambulances were rushed to the site, and emergency teams are currently responding.

While several media outlets reported that passengers may have been aboard, officials have yet to confirm the number of people on board or any casualties.

"Very shocked to hear about the AirIndia Ahmedabad-London flight incident near Ahmedabad airport. Praying for the safety of all passengers and crew," said Yusuf Pathan, a member of the Indian parliament, on X.

There has been no official statement from Air India or India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as of the time of publication.