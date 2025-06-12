UN nuclear watchdog report on Iran 'troubling': Top US general

The recent report of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) declaring Iran in breach of non-nuclear proliferation obligations is "troubling," a top US general said Thursday.

"The IAEA report is certainly troubling," Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a House hearing when asked about the report.

During the hearing the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Joe Wilson asked about the report and said: "What are we doing to deter the aggression coming from Iran?"

Caine said the international community "seems to be thinking about what they're going to do about it."

The US is "carefully" monitoring the report, he added.

On Wednesday, the US ordered the voluntary departure of nonessential employees and military families from some locations in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that American personnel face evacuation because regional locations "could be a dangerous place."

Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh has threatened to target US bases in the region if a conflict breaks out between the two countries over Tehran's nuclear program.

The next round of talks between the US and Iran is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Muscat, Oman's capital. The main sticking point remains Iran's uranium enrichment program.

While the US demands a complete halt to enrichment, Iranian negotiators insist the program is non-negotiable and will continue with or without a deal.