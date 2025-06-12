Boeing shares drop nearly 5% after Air India crash

The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, flies over Melbourne, Australia, on December 29, 2024, in this handout picture. (REUTERS Photo)

Boeing shares fell nearly 5% on Thursday following a fatal crash involving an Air India 787-8 Dreamliner, marking the first such accident for the aircraft model.

Air India Flight AI171, carrying 242 people, crashed into a medical college shortly after takeoff from the city of Ahmedabad, western Indian state of Gujarat.

Among the passengers were 169 Indian nationals, 53 UK citizens, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian. The crew included two pilots and 10 cabin crew members.

The price of a Boeing share in New York was $203.75 as of 16:15 EDT.