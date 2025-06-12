At least 57 Gazans killed by Israeli army fire, including many aid seekers

At least 57 more Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza on Thursday, including many civilians seeking to get aid in the besieged territory, medics said.

In the latest attack, an Israeli drone killed five Palestinians and injured others in a strike targeting a gathering of civilians in Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

A medical source said Israeli forces shelled a group of civilians who gathered near an aid distribution point in the southern city of Rafah, killing 14 and injuring dozens.

Five more Palestinians were killed by army fire while waiting for humanitarian aid northwest of Gaza City, the source added.

In central Gaza, the Al-Awda Hospital said 13 people were killed and 200 others injured by Israeli forces near an aid site in the Netzarim Corridor area.

An Israeli airstrike also killed 12 people in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, a medical source at Nasser Medical Complex said.

In the al-Maqousi area northwest of Gaza City, four Palestinians were killed and others injured when an Israeli drone targeted a group of civilians, a medical source said.

Two more lost their lives in another Israeli strike on the Bir al-Naaja area, west of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, medics said.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, two more Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling of the Batn al-Samin area, a medical source said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army dropped leaflets over the Zarqa area, south of Jabalia, ordering thousands of displaced civilians to evacuate the Halawa displacement camp and a nearby school, according to an Anadolu reporter.

According to the Gaza-based Health Ministry, over 224 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,858 injured near aid distribution sites since May 27.

Israel has crafted a plan to establish four aid distribution points in southern and central Gaza, which Israeli media say aims to evacuate Palestinians from northern Gaza into the south

According to Israel's Army Radio, Israel's aid distribution plan seeks to turn the territory's north into a "completely depopulated area."

The Israeli mechanism was opposed by the international community and the UN, which came as an alternative attempt by Israel to bypass the aid distribution through UN channels.

Israel has continued to close all Gaza's border crossings to humanitarian aid since early March, amid warnings by aid agencies of the risk of famine among Gaza's 2.4 million inhabitants.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 55,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children.