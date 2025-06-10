News World Peacekeeper patrol attacked in south Lebanon: UN

On Tuesday, UNIFIL confirmed that its peacekeepers came under attack in southern Lebanon during a routine patrol conducted jointly with the Lebanese Army.

DPA WORLD Published June 10,2025

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported Tuesday that peacekeepers were attacked while on a planned patrol coordinated with the Lebanese Army in southern Lebanon.



According to a UNIFIL statement, the peacekeepers were confronted by a group of civilians who attempted to block the patrol using aggressive tactics, including throwing stones. One peacekeeper was assaulted, though no injuries were reported.



UNIFIL personnel responded with non-lethal measures to ensure the safety of both the patrol members and civilians present, the statement said.



"Freedom of movement is a fundamental requirement for UNIFIL's mandate, which includes the ability to operate independently and impartially, as outlined in UN Security Council Resolution 1701," the mission emphasized. "Any restriction of this freedom, whether during joint or independent operations, constitutes a violation of the resolution."



Security sources said the attackers were believed to be supporters of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed political and militant group. Most residents of southern Lebanon are considered either members or sympathizers of Hezbollah, though some remain opposed to the group and its Iranian allies.



Experts warn that recurring incidents like these could prompt changes to UNIFIL's mandate, which is up for renewal in two months.



UNIFIL's mission is to reduce tensions between Israel and Hezbollah along the Blue Line, which marks the de facto border between Israel and Lebanon. The peacekeepers are tasked with supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces and ensuring their unimpeded access to southern Lebanon, a region previously dominated by Hezbollah.













