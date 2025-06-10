News World Iran: Secret documents on Israeli nuclear weapons programme revealed

Iran published alleged secret information on Israel's nuclear weapons program Tuesday. The Iranian secret service statement also accused the U.S. and European countries of being "cooperation partners" in Israel's nuclear efforts.

In a statement released by the secret service to pro-government media on Tuesday, Iran accused the United States and European countries of being "cooperation partners and contractors" in Israel's nuclear weapons programme.



Iran's Intelligence Ministry also accused its arch-enemy Israel of deceiving the West with false reports about its own nuclear programme.



Iran said the documents contain precise information about secret Israeli locations and the names of scientists involved in nuclear weapons projects, including foreigners.



There is broad international consensus that Israel possesses nuclear weapons. However, the state has never confirmed or denied this.



The secrecy surrounding Iran's own nuclear activities is the focus of a current meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the US are seeking a resolution to formally increase the pressure with a resolution before the IAEA board.



At the same time, Washington and Tehran are holding negotiations over a new agreement to limit Iran's nuclear programme. This is against a backdrop of fears among Western governments that the Iranian leadership could be seeking to build nuclear weapons – something Tehran vehemently denies.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry said a new round of negotiations is planned for next Sunday.



Israel has been considered Iran's arch-enemy since the 1979 revolution. Last year, the two countries came to the brink of open war several times.











