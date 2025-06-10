Israel’s years-long naval chokehold on aid to Gaza

Tensions ran high aboard the Madleen in the early hours of Sunday as the UK-flagged sailboat approached the Gaza coast carrying humanitarian aid.

The 18-meter vessel, part of a mission organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), was intercepted by Israeli naval forces in international waters, less than 100 nautical miles from Gaza.

Quadcopters hovered above as the boat was surrounded around 3 a.m. local time (0000GMT). By sunrise, all 12 people onboard, including 11 international activists and a journalist, had been detained and the boat was towed to Israel's Ashdod Port.

The Madleen was carrying several hundred kilograms of flour, rice, baby formula, and medical and sanitary essentials intended for civilians in the blockaded Gaza Strip, where more than 55,000 people have been killed since October 2023, according to local authorities.

The operation marked another Israeli interception of an aid mission to Gaza and evoked memories of the deadly 2010 raid on the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara. Just weeks ago, another FCC vessel had been bombed by drones in international waters off Malta, with no serious casualties reported.

The Madleen departed on June 1 from San Giovanni Li Cuti Port in Catania, Sicily. Those onboard included Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg; French-Palestinian European Parliament member Rima Hassan; Yasemin Acar from Germany; Baptiste Andre, Pascal Maurieras, Yanis Mhamdi, and Reva Viard from France; Thiago Avila from Brazil; Suayb Ordu from Türkiye; Sergio Toribio from Spain; Marco van Rennes from the Netherlands; and Omar Faiad, a journalist with Al Jazeera Mubasher.

- Spirit of Humanity

Israel's attacks on humanitarian sea missions aiming to reach Gaza goes back more than a decade.

On June 29, 2009, the Israeli navy intercepted the Spirit of Humanity, a vessel operated by the Free Gaza Movement, approximately 20 nautical miles off the Gaza coast.

The boat, which departed from Larnaca, Cyprus, was carrying humanitarian aid and 21 passengers. Surrounded by Israeli gunboats, which threatened to open fire, it was seized and escorted to Ashdod, where those onboard were detained.

- Mavi Marmara

One of the most high-profile Israeli attacks on humanitarian attempts to break the blockade came in 2010.

On May 31, Israeli forces stormed the Turkish ship as it sailed in international waters toward Gaza

The raid resulted in the deaths of 10 activists and injuries to more than 50 people. The vessel was part of a larger flotilla of eight ships carrying about 750 people from 37 countries and 10,000 tons of aid.

Severely straining Türkiye-Israel relations, the attack prompted Ankara to demand an official apology, compensation, and an end to the blockade.

- Tahrir & MV Saoirse

In November 2011, Israeli naval forces intercepted two vessels, the Canadian Tahrir and Irish MV Saoirse, in international waters about 50 nautical miles from Gaza.

Sailing under the "Freedom Waves to Gaza" banner, the boats carried activists seeking to break the blockade. All passengers were detained and later deported.

- Marianne

In June 2015, the Swedish vessel Marianne was intercepted by Israeli forces around 100 nautical miles from Gaza.

The vessel was part of the Freedom Flotilla III, which carried 48 rights activists and journalists. The Marianne was taken to the port of Ashdod, while the other three ships in the group were turned back.

- Al-Awda & Freedom

Two boats, Al-Awda and Freedom, were intercepted and seized in 2018 during another Freedom Flotilla mission.

The ships were stopped in international waters, and activists onboard reported being beaten during the seizure. The flotilla was protesting the blockade imposed in 2007.

- FFC Conscience

On May 2, 2025, the Conscience was struck by drones in international waters off Malta while en route to Gaza.

The FFC, which operated the vessel, accused Israel of carrying out the attack. In a statement, the group said "Israeli ambassadors must be summoned and answer to violations of international law, including the ongoing blockade and the bombing of our civilian vessel in international waters."

The Maltese government said 16 people — 12 crew members and four civilians — were onboard. No serious injuries were reported.