Türkiye playing ‘very positive role’ in helping unify Syria: US CENTCOM chief

Türkiye is playing a "very positive role" in the integration of northeastern Syria with the country's central government, the head of US Central Command said Tuesday as the country continues to emerge from 13 years of bitter civil war.

Asked about ongoing efforts to integrate the northeast with the country's leadership in Damascus, CENTCOM chief Gen. Michael Kurilla said the talks are "actually going well right now," but acknowledged that there are "some sticking points" remaining.

"What's happening is you have the Syrian Kurds are talking directly to (Syrian President Ahmed) al-Sharaa, and the Syrian government right now," Kurilla said during testimony before the House Armed Services Committee.

"Turkey (Türkiye) has played a very positive role in that. That is a big piece for the stability, in terms of that. I think they got to figure out how to run all of the administration of their country. They have a few people that are running the country right now. I am very concerned with the stability, but I think the fact that we are at the table now, having those discussions, the upside is great. The downside is very low to being at the table," he added.

Asked if the US' train and equip mission for Syrian partners should be modified to include government forces, Kurilla said: "I think that would have to be a wait and see."

"I think the fact that we're at the table right now having this discussion, and that will allow us to make an assessment of that, if that would be a wise choice."