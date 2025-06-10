Malaysian Premier Anwar hosts Polish President Duda for official talks

Poland's outgoing President Andrzej Duda walks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as Agata Kornhauser-Duda and Wan Azizah, wife of Anwar, follow behind after a welcoming ceremony at Putrajaya, Malaysia, June 10, 2025. (REUTERS)

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday hosted President of Poland Andrzej Duda for official talks to enhance bilateral relations.

"This visit is significant for strengthening the long-standing bilateral relations and strategic cooperation between our nations," Anwar Ibrahim wrote on X.

The Malaysian premier pointed out that the visit of the Polish president reflects the friendly relations between the two countries based on mutual respect.

Upon his arrival at Perdana Putra, the building that serves as the Prime Minister's office, President Duda received a warm welcome and formally reviewed the guard of honor.

"This visit aims to enhance synergies and explore collaboration in trade, investment, defense, agriculture, tourism, and education for the mutual benefit of both nations," Anwar added.

After the welcoming ceremony, the two leaders held a bilateral meeting to evaluate opportunities for collaboration and deepen partnership.

The two sides "explored various collaboration areas, particularly in defense, addressing regional security and military technology," the Malaysian premier noted.

President Duda is on a 3-day trip to Malaysia on his first official visit to the Southeast Asian nation since he took office in August 2015.

Diplomatic ties between Poland and Malaysia were established on June 21, 1971. Official Polish data shows that in 2018, the trade turnover between the two countries reached $ 1.175 billion.