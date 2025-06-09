Trump says border czar should arrest of California Governor Newsom

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would support the arrest of California Governor Gavin Newsom over possible obstruction of his administration's immigration enforcement measures amid protests in the state.

Trump border czar Tom Homan on Saturday threatened to arrest anyone who obstructed enforcement efforts in the state, including Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Both sharply criticized the Republican president's deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles.

"I would do it if I were Tom. I think it's great. Gavin likes the publicity but I think it would be a great thing," Trump said when he returned to the White House.

Newsom, a Democrat, responded that he hoped he would never see the day that a president called for the arrest of a sitting governor in the United States.

"I don't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican this is a line we cannot cross as a nation — this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism," Newsom said in a post on X.









