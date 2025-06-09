Gaza humanitarian blockade a 'scandal', shameful: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on said Monday the humanitarian blockade of Gaza was a "scandal" and "shameful", calling for the reopening of humanitarian supply routes.

Macron also called for a truce in the besieged Palestinian territory as tens of thousands of people staged rallies across France after Israel stopped a boat, carrying a dozen activists, including Greta Thunberg, from reaching Gaza.

The rallies in Paris and at least five other cities were called by left wing parties. Jean-Luc Melenchon, head of the France Unbowed (LFI) party, called the seizure of the Gaza boat by the Israeli military "piracy".

Macron meanwhile urged the immediate liberation of French nationals among the 12 activists on the vessel.

Macron had "requested that the six French nationals be allowed to return to France as soon as possible," his office said.

France was "vigilant" and "stands by all its nationals when they are in danger," he added. The French government had also called on Israel to ensure the "protection" of the activists. Macron also called the humanitarian blockade of Gaza "a scandal" and a "disgrace".