Russia claims to have taken control of another settlement in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Friday that its forces have seized control of another Ukrainian village.

The forces captured the village of Fedorivka in the Donetsk region, the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces also carried out six strikes over the past week using precision weapons and drones, targeting Ukraine's military aerodromes, ammunition depots, points of temporary deployments of Ukrainian troops, and foreign mercenaries, it noted.

Also, several workshops producing and repairing attack drones, as well as drone launch and storage sites, were hit, the ministry added.

It stated that over the past week, Russian air defense systems shot down three Neptun ballistic missiles, two British-made Storm Shadow and three Czech-made Vampire rockets, 18 US-made JDAM-guided aerial bombs, eight British-French HIMARS rockets, and 1,390 drones overnight, including over 500 outside the battle zone.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing armed conflict.





