Medvedev mocks dispute between Trump and Musk

The rift between Donald Trump and Elon Musk is attracting mocking comments from Russia. Moscow is closely following the U.S. President's feud with the tech billionaire, using the Trump-Musk spat to underscore perceived chaos in U.S. politics.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev offered on the X platform to facilitate a peace agreement between Trump and Musk "for a reasonable fee" and to accept Starlink shares as payment. At the same time, he called on the two not to argue.



The Russian state news agency TASS reported on Friday that Duma deputy Dmitry Novikov said that although he did not expect Musk to need political asylum, Russia could "of course" grant it to him if he needed it.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on the other hand, told TASS that the dispute was an internal matter for the US. "We have no intention of interfering or commenting on it in any way," he said. Trump would take care of it himself.



After months of collaboration and mutual back-slapping, Musk and Trump are now engaged in an open mudslinging match. The dispute was sparked by a tax bill pushed by Trump that Musk opposes.



On Thursday, Trump abandoned all restraint in response to Musk's days of criticism and wrote that the Tesla boss had "gone crazy." Musk, for his part, posted numerous attacks on Trump on X.











