Israeli army chief approves ‘new operational plans’ to expand ongoing genocidal war in Gaza

Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir approved "new operational plans" on Friday aimed at expanding the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Zamir approved "new operational plans for continued fighting in the Gaza Strip."

Last Sunday, he ordered the expansion of offensive to include additional areas in both northern and southern Gaza.

On May 22, Israeli media reported that the army was planning to take control of 75% of Gaza within the next two months.

Israel, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a genocidal offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave's more than 2 million inhabitants.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.