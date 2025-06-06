News World Trump says Musk 'lost his mind,' does not want to speak to him

On Friday, President Donald Trump publicly distanced himself from Elon Musk, stating in a telephone interview with ABC that he was "not particularly" keen on speaking with the billionaire.

US President Donald Trump said he is "not particularly" interested in speaking with Elon Musk, following a falling out with the one-time close ally.



In a telephone interview with US broadcaster ABC, Trump dismissed reports that a phone call with the tech billionaire and Tesla boss was planned.



"You mean the man who has lost his mind?" Trump said, adding that while Musk wanted to speak with him, he wasn't ready to engage.



Trump and Musk's relationship went up in flames after Trump's tax-cut and spending bill was denounced by Musk as a "disgusting abomination."



Trump said on Thursday that Musk had gone "crazy." He suggested Musk was angered by an end to government subsidies and mandates for electric vehicles.



The president also said he could cancel massive government contracts with Musk's companies.



Musk went on a social media rampage, firing back with a series of sharply worded posts on his platform X.



"Without me, Trump would have lost the election," Musk wrote, accusing the president of "ingratitude."











