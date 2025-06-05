Trump says call with Xi 'resulted in a very positive conclusion for both Countries'

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that his just-concluded call with Chinese President Xi Jinping "resulted in a very positive conclusion for both Countries" as both nations seek to resolve an expansive trade dispute.

Trump said that following the one-and-a-half-hour conversation "there should no longer be any questions respecting the complexity of Rare Earth products," alluding to Beijing's restrictions on the export of rare earth minerals and magnets that have prompted concerns about a global shortage.

"Our respective teams will be meeting shortly at a location to be determined," Trump wrote on social media, saying the US would be represented at the talks by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

He said Xi "graciously invited" him and first lady Melania Trump to visit China "and I reciprocated."

"As Presidents of two Great Nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing. The conversation was focused almost entirely on TRADE," he said. "Nothing was discussed concerning Russia/Ukraine, or Iran. We will inform the Media as to scheduling and location of the soon to be meeting."