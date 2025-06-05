Trump tells German chancellor that being liberated from Nazis was 'not a great day' for Germany

US President Donald Trump (L) greets German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 05 June 2025. (IHA Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday told German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy, France, during World War II was "not a great day" for Germany.

"May I remind you that we are having June 6 tomorrow. This is D-day anniversary when the Americans ended a war in Europe," Merz told Trump during a meeting at the White House.

Trump responded: "That was not a pleasant day for you."

"No, that was not a pleasant, " Merz began before Trump interjected.

"This was not a great day," Trump said.

Merz continued: "In the long run, Mr. President, this was the liberation of my country from Nazi dictatorship."

"That's true, that's true," Trump said.

Merz said, "We know what we owe you" and added that America is in a "strong position" to play a similar role in bringing an end to the Ukraine war.

"America is, again, in a very strong position to do something on this war and ending this war, so let's talk about what we can do jointly.

"We are ready to do what we can and you know that we gave support to Ukraine, and that we are looking for more pressure on Russia ... we should talk about that," Merz added.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will attend D-Day commemorations in Normandy to commemorate the sacrifices of those who fought to secure freedom in Europe and around the world, the Pentagon said.