Internal EU report finds Israel committing war crimes in Gaza: Belgian VRT broadcaster

A displaced Palestinian woman, Zeinab Abed, walks alongside children after returning to her tent without receiving food from a charity kitchen in Gaza City, June 3, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

A confidential EU report found Israel committing war crimes in Gaza, including the use of starvation as a weapon of war, according to Belgian public broadcaster VRT, which said the document has been circulating among top EU officials since November 2024.

The internal assessment cites findings from the UN, the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice. It concludes that Israel "violated the fundamental principles of the law of war" by repeatedly bombing civilian areas, blocking humanitarian aid and allegedly using starvation — a method explicitly banned under international law, according to the broadcaster.

While the report references violations by all parties to the conflict, it centers on Israel's conduct in Gaza. The document says more than 500 attacks have targeted medical facilities and personnel, with only 16 of 36 hospitals remaining partially operational by late 2024.

Despite the findings, no sanctions have been imposed. Under the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which grants Israel preferential access to the European market, both sides commit to upholding human rights. The €15 billion annual deal remains in effect.

EU foreign ministers are due to meet on June 23 to decide whether to suspend parts of the agreement. According to the VRT, sources say a compromise is under discussion that would allow Israel to expand humanitarian access to Gaza in exchange for avoiding punitive action.

The report has deepened rifts among member states. Ireland, Spain and Belgium reportedly support invoking Article 2 of the agreement to trigger a formal rights review. Germany and Italy are said to oppose the move, while Hungary has indicated it would block a full suspension.

The report concludes with a stark warning: "Without immediate action, Gaza risks becoming the largest man-made disaster of this century," according to the broadcaster

Israel has continued its military campaign in Gaza since October 2023, despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire. Nearly 54,700 Palestinians have been killed, the majority of them women and children, according to local health authorities. Aid agencies warn of a looming famine among the enclave's more than 2 million residents.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its conduct in the enclave.