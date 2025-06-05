Infant dies of measles as Ontario outbreak surpasses 2,000 cases

Ontario's chief health officer confirmed Thursday the first death in the Canadian province tied to congenital measles as part of an outbreak that has reached more than 2,000 cases since October 2024.

"It is with deep sadness that I confirm that an infant, born prematurely and infected with measles, has tragically passed away in southwestern Ontario. The infant contracted the virus before birth from their mother, who had not received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine," Dr. Kieran Moore said in a statement that described the "heartbreaking loss."

Offering condolences to the family, Moore said: "Anyone who is unvaccinated is at risk and I urge everyone, but especially those who may become pregnant, to ensure they have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, which will protect both a parent and baby."

"This vaccine has been safely used for over 50 years and is highly effective. Two doses provide nearly 100 per cent protection," he added.

The province has recorded 2,009 cases to date, including 1,729 which were confirmed and 280 probable, according to Public Health Ontario data. Southwestern Ontario remains the hardest-hit region, accounting for more than one-third of the cases.

The vast majority of infections, 89%, were unimmunized, as children and teens made up 75% of the cases. At least 140 individuals have required hospitalization, including nine intensive care admissions, the latest date reported.

Ontario health officials stressed that measles is one of the most contagious diseases and poses significant risks, especially to pregnant women and infants.

"Vaccination saves lives," said Moore."We must protect our most vulnerable."