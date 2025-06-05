News World Press freedom groups demand journalists have open access to Gaza

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urged immediate, independent, and unrestricted access for international journalists into the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

At a time when there are renewed Israeli attacks on the Palestinian coastal strip and the delivery of humanitarian aid is resuming, it is crucial that Israel opens the borders to international journalists, an open letter states.



The letter also demands that Israel ensure the protection of local reporters in the region. RSF published the letter jointly with the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).



According to the organizations, more than 100 international media outlets have signed the appeal.



Since the start of the Gaza war, only a few international journalists have been able to enter the Gaza Strip, and only when accompanied by the Israeli military.



The war was triggered by the Hamas-led cross-border attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people and the abduction of more than 250 hostages to Gaza.



According to CPJ, at least 181 journalists have been killed in Gaza and Lebanon since the conflict flared again.





























