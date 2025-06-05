‘Unacceptable scale’: Italy’s Meloni calls on Israel to stop attacks in Gaza

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday urged Israel to immediately halt its military campaign in Gaza, saying the response has grown disproportionately and must be brought to an end to protect civilians.

"Israel's response has taken on unacceptable scale and must stop immediately, protecting the civilian population," Meloni said, speaking at an event organized by the Italian daily La Verita, held at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome.

Her remarks, reported by Italian news agency ANSA, come amid mounting international concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed and displaced in ongoing Israeli operations.

Humanitarian agencies warn the enclave is on the verge of famine, with widespread shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies.

Israel has continued its military campaign in Gaza since October 2023, despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire. Nearly 54,700 Palestinians have been killed, the majority of them women and children, according to local health authorities.