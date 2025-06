Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

Four Palestinian journalists were killed on Thursday in a deadly Israeli strike in Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

The source identified the victims as Sulaiman Hajjaj, Ismail Badah, Samir Al-Rifa'i, and Ahmed Qalaja.

The source said the journalists lost their lives when an Israeli drone struck the grounds of the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.

Several other journalists were injured in the attack.