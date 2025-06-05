Erdoğan: Türkiye making every effort to stop Gaza genocide, and to ensure war between Russia and Ukraine ends

"The peace talks in Istanbul were a historic step"

Sharing anmessage on Thursday, Turkish Presidentsaid:

President Erdoğan stated that Palestinians are waging an epic struggle against Israel in Gaza and displaying a dignified resistance, and he recalled Türkiye's support for Palestine. The peace talks held in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine were also on his agenda.



"As Türkiye, we are making every effort both to stop the genocide in Palestine and to ensure the war between Russia and Ukraine concludes with a just peace. The meeting held in Istanbul on Monday, June 2nd, has been a historic step towards ending the bloody war to our north, which has entered its fourth year," Erdoğan said in a statement while expressing hope for a swift end to instability across various parts of the world, particularly in Gaza, Sudan, and Somalia.



At Monday's talks, the two sides agreed to exchange sick and heavily wounded prisoners of war, as well as those aged under 25, and to return the bodies of 12,000 soldiers.

In his Eid al-Adha message, Erdoğan highlighted regional peace efforts, saying: "With the support of all our brotherly countries in the region, we believe Syria will achieve lasting peace and return to its former glorious days."



"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our citizens, as well as to our brothers and sisters across our cultural geography and around the world, on the occasion of this blessed holiday," he added.



President Erdoğan also expressed respect for the Palestinian brothers and sisters who are "waging an epic struggle" in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. He praised their "steadfast resistance" in the face of Israel's brutal attacks.



He honored all Gazans who lost their lives in the assaults, saying they are remembered with mercy, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

"Syria will achieve lasting peace"

Also emphasizing Syria's territorial integrity, Erdoğan stated the following: "We appreciate the struggle waged by the new administration in our neighbor Syria for the country's national unity, territorial integrity, and sustainable development. We believe that with the support of all brotherly countries in the region, Syria will achieve lasting peace and return to its former glorious days."



Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the most important Islamic holidays, commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. Muslims mark the occasion with prayer, feasting, and acts of charity.