UN chief appoints Italian general as new head of peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday appointed Major General Diodato Abagnara of Italy as the new head of mission and force commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Succeeding Lt. General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz of Spain, a statement by Guterres' spokesperson said: "The Secretary-General extends his sincere gratitude to Lieutenant General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz for his dedication and leadership of UNIFIL during one of the mission's most challenging periods."

"Major General Abagnara brings to the position over 36 years of military service, including extensive leadership roles within the Italian Armed Forces," said the statement, adding that he most recently served as commander and chair of the Military Technical Committee for Lebanon, overseeing multinational coordination efforts with the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The statement also said Abagnara's past work "underscores his commitment to inclusive leadership and institutional reform," noting his role as chair of the Joint Gender Perspective Council in Italy's Defense General Staff.

Fluent in English and Italian, he also speaks French and Spanish.