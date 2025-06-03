UN chief condemns 'unthinkable loss of life' among Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned the loss of Palestinian lives as they attempt to access humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

"We are witnessing unthinkable loss of life in Gaza," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference, noting that Guterres "condemns the loss of lives and injuries of Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza."

"It is unacceptable civilians are risking and, in several instances, losing their lives just trying to get food," he said.

Dujarric stressed that Palestinians "have the fundamental right to adequate food and to be free from hunger," and reiterated the UN chief's demand for accountability.

He also warned that "the basic needs of the population in Gaza are enormous and are not being met."

"Israel has clear obligations under international humanitarian law to agree to and facilitate humanitarian relief for all civilians who need it, the unimpeded entry of humanitarian assistance at scale must be restored immediately," he said.

He also urged safe conditions for UN workers, adding: "We must, the UN must, be allowed to work in safety and in security under conditions of full respect for humanitarian principles."

Calling for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, Guterres further stressed for "an immediate, permanent and sustainable ceasefire."

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave's more than 2 million.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.