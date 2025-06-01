ZELENSKY CONFIRMS UKRAINES PARTICIPATION IN ISTANBUL TALKS ON MONDAY

News World Zelensky confirms Ukraine's participation in Istanbul talks on Monday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Defence Minister Rustem Umerov will lead Ukraine's delegation in upcoming direct talks with Russia in Istanbul. The Ukrainian President's post on X indirectly confirmed Ukraine's participation in Monday's peace negotiations, marking a key step in Russia-Ukraine diplomacy.

This is the first time Ukraine has officially said it is taking part in the negotiations proposed by Russia to be held in Istanbul, after previously slamming the ceasefire conditions laid out by Moscow as "arrogant."



The two sides last met in Istanbul in mid-May, marking their first direct public contact since 2022. A significant prisoner exchange followed the negotiations.



In his post on Sunday, Zelensky said he had outlined to his defence and foreign minister, the general staff and intelligence and security services "the tasks for the near term and also defined [Ukraine's] positions ahead of the meeting in Istanbul on Monday."



The priorities listed by the president include "a full and unconditional ceasefire," "the release of prisoners," and "the return of abducted children."



