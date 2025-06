China's defense ministry on Sunday condemned the United States for using the Shangri-La dialogue to "create disputes, sow discord, provoke confrontation and seek selfish interests" after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called China a threat in the Indo-Pacific.

"We express our strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to this," defense ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said in a statement, adding that the U.S. will backfire on itself if it insists on going its own way.