At least 26 dead in northeast India from heavy rain, floods

At least 26 people have been killed in northeastern Indian states due to heavy rains that caused floods and landslides in the last three days, according to officials.

Eight people died in floods and landslides in Assam state, Assam State Disaster Management Authority said late Saturday.

Federal Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is a member of parliament from Arunachal Pradesh state said as many as seven people have died in a "tragic" landslide in in the state.

In Meghalaya state, six have been killed in rain-related incidents in the last three days.

Also, in neighboring Mizoram state, at least five people have died in landslides, public broadcaster All India Radio said Saturday.

The Indian Army said it is promptly responding to requests by the government in Manipur state, with the army and the paramilitary rescuing 800 civilians from flood-hit areas in the Imphal East and Imphal West districts of Manipur.