Hamas did not reject U.S. Mideast envoy Witkoff's Gaza truce proposal - senior official

Hamas said it has not rejected a ceasefire proposal presented by U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, a senior Hamas official told Reuters on Saturday.

Basem Naim said Israel's response to Witkoff's proposal was incompatible with what the group agreed on, adding that the U.S. envoy's position towards the group was "unfair" and showed "complete bias" towards Israel.