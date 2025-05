Israel accuses Iran of being determined to get atomic bomb

Israel on Saturday accused Iran of being determined to acquire nuclear weapons, after a UN report said the Islamic Republic had stepped up production of highly enriched uranium.

The report was a "clear warning sign" that "Iran is totally determined to complete its nuclear weapons programme", a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said. "Such a level of enrichment exists only in countries actively pursuing nuclear weapons and has no civilian justification whatsoever."