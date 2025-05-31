 Contact Us
White House: Trump will soon announce new nominee for NASA head

On Saturday, President Donald Trump confirmed through the White House that he will soon unveil a new nominee to lead NASA. The announcement comes after Jared Isaacman, initially slated for the role, unexpectedly dropped out of the running.

Published May 31,2025
U.S. President Donald Trump will soon announce a new candidate to serve as administrator of NASA, the White House said on Saturday, but did not explain why initial nominee Jared Isaacman was no longer in the running.

Semafor, citing two people familiar with the matter, had earlier said the White House would pull Isaacman's candidacy.

"It is essential that the next leader of NASA is in complete alignment with President Trump's America First agenda and a replacement will be announced directly by President Trump soon," said White House spokeswoman Liz Huston.