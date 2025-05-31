News
Paris St Germain crush Inter Milan 5-0 to win UEFA Champions League title
Desire Doue scored twice to inspire Paris St Germain to their first European Cup triumph with an emphatic 5-0 win over Inter Milan in a one-sided Champions League final on Saturday.
Published May 31,2025
Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, at Inter 2020-2021, struck the opener on 12 minutes in Munich and France's Doué scored either side of the interval after the Qatar-backed French champions produced two lightning-quick counter-attacks.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu added the gloss for the biggest ever win in a European Cup final.
Inter's Federico DiMarco had played Hakimi onside for the first and Doué's shot deflected in off the wing back for the second as the Parisians wrapped up an unprecedented French treble of Champions League, Ligue 1 and Coupe de France.
PSG, who lost their only other final 1-0 to Bayern Munich in 2020, have undergone a change in emphasis under Luis Enrique with big names such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe replaced by solid performers and up-and-coming talents.
Spaniard Enrique had previously won the title as coach with Barcelona in 2015 - also in Germany in Berlin. He joins an elite group of coaches to win the prize for two different clubs, including Carlo Ancelotti, Ottmar Hitzfeld, Jupp Heynckes, Ernst Happel, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.