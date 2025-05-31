News Sports Paris St Germain crush Inter Milan 5-0 to win UEFA Champions League title

Desire Doue scored twice to inspire Paris St Germain to their first European Cup triumph with an emphatic 5-0 win over Inter Milan in a one-sided Champions League final on Saturday.

DPA SPORTS Published May 31,2025