'Genocide in Gaza is a test of our collective conscience,' says Malaysian premier

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim described the ongoing genocide in Gaza as a "test of our collective conscience" that demands action.

Addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue, a key annual defense and security forum held in Singapore, Anwar highlighted the alarming rise in global armed conflicts, noting that the number of such conflicts is now at its highest since World War II, citing ongoing crises in Ukraine, Gaza, Myanmar, and Sudan.

"Genocide in Gaza is a test of our collective conscience, the scale of devastation, open defiance of humanitarian norms, and the paralysis of institutions meant to uphold them, demand more than sympathy; they demand consistency and actions," he said.

Anwar also talked about the South China Sea dispute and said his country is deeply concerned about the potential escalation among claimant nations.

"Where the dispute is far too complex. Our objective is not achieved through escalation, nor by provoking others. It is best pursued through steady, principled diplomacy," he said.

"We should refrain from escalation," the Malaysian prime minister said.

Anwar also met with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on the sidelines of the forum and discussed enhancing defense and maritime cooperation.

"We talked about maritime security, asset modernization, and collaboration with local industries. We identified opportunities for training and developing a robust Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) ecosystem," he said on X.





