Moscow could be within range if Germany sends Taurus missiles to Ukraine

During peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war, claims that Germany is considering sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine for attacks on Russia have brought the missile system into the spotlight.

Following recent statements by German officials, Ukraine's hopes of acquiring Taurus missiles have increased.

If Germany provides Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Kyiv could strike important cities and facilities, especially Moscow.

Former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had emphasized during his term that he would not take action that could endanger his country's security, stressing that he would not provide Taurus cruise missiles -- long-range weapons capable of striking deep in Russian territory.

In contrast, current Chancellor Friedrich Merz, even before taking office, had expressed that Germany could supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine in coordination with European partners.

"We want to enable (Ukraine) to access long-range weapons. We also want to enable joint production. We will not discuss details in public, but we will intensify cooperation," he said.

Merz said range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine have been lifted. "There are no more range restrictions on weapons provided to Ukraine. Not from the British, not from the French, not from us, nor from the Americans," he said after assuming office.

But after taking office, Merz has avoided explicitly mentioning Taurus by name, instead delivering veiled messages.

- Allegations incompatible with peace efforts: Russia

According to the Kremlin, the possible lifting of range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine is a dangerous step.

Moscow describes those efforts as attempts to sabotage peace talks.

Russian officials argue that if Western powers allow Ukraine to carry out long-range attacks on Russia, NATO could become a party to the war.

- Ukraine's strike capacity would increase

Since the beginning of the war, Germany has declared its support for Ukraine.

Berlin is the second-largest provider of military aid to Ukraine after the United States.

The German-Swedish-made Taurus air-launched cruise missiles, currently under discussion, are noted for their effective range of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles).

If Ukraine deploys the missiles, it could gain the capability to strike deep into Russian territory, including Moscow.

The range of the missiles would cover key Russian regions such as Belgorod, Kursk, Voronezh, Smolensk, Kaluga, Bryansk and Rostov-on-Don, which holds military significance.

Taurus stands out with its low flight path, long-range technology, powerful warhead and high strike effectiveness. Weighing approximately 1.4 tons, it is difficult to detect by radar.

Taurus is also known for its ability to neutralize a wide variety of targets, including bunkers.

- Use of Western weapons

The UK announced on May 11, 2023, that it would supply Ukraine with "Storm Shadow" air-to-surface cruise missiles.

International media reported that Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG missiles were used in Ukrainian strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region on June 12, 2023, and on the Sevastopol port on Sept. 13 and 23, 2023.

British media reported that in 2024, Ukraine used the UK-supplied cruise missiles for the first time on Russian territory.

Ukraine targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet and dockyard in Sevastopol, Crimea, using Storm Shadow, damaging several warships.

France announced in August 2023 that it had supplied SCALP missiles to Ukraine.

Russia, in turn, has continued to claim it has destroyed weapons such as ATACMS, HIMARS and Storm Shadow missiles.

According to unofficial sources, the effective range of certain Storm Shadow models approaches 555 kilometers.

Based on that statistic, missiles launched by Ukraine can strike areas within Russia, including the capital, Moscow.







